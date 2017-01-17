Draft fuel efficiency norms for heavy vehicles by April 1

The NDA government has decided to skip BS V fuel norms and leapfrog to BS VI from BS IV. (PTI)dharmendra pradhan

In line with the government’s resolve to move towards clean fuel for vehicles, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said draft fuel efficiency norms for heavy vehicles will be released on April 1, 2017. He added that the ministries of heavy industries, roads, environment and petroleum and natural gas are working together on the draft.

The NDA government has decided to skip BS V fuel norms and leapfrog to BS VI from BS IV. “After April 1, BS III fuel will not be available and oil companies will be making investments of R30,000 crore to move BS VI by 2020,” said Pradhan while inaugurating Saksham 2017, a month-long drive to create awareness about energy conservation, organised by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association.

Stressing on the need for conserving energy, Pradhan said there are around 15 crore two-wheelers and over 3-crore three-wheelers in the country and switching off engines at red lights can save 2% of the fuel consumed which can translate into a savings of R14,000 crore.

“For R8,000 crore, the government is able to provide 5 crore LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) connections,” added Pradhan, referring to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY) which aims to provide LPG gas connections to women below the poverty line. PMUY aimed to provide 1.5 crore LPG connections in the first year and 5 crore in the next three years. However, the government achieved the target within 8 months of launching the scheme.

The minister also cited the example of the LED programme being pursued by the government wherein in two years 5,000 MW of energy has been saved translating to R10,000 crore.