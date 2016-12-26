Don’t pay taxes? Arun Jaitley warns of ‘severe consequences’; says need to lower level of taxation

In a stern message to the tax payers in country, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Payment of legitimate taxes is part of a citizen’s duty, and non payment is visited with severe consequences. (PTI)

In a stern message to the tax payers in country, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Payment of legitimate taxes is part of a citizen’s duty, and non payment is visited with severe consequences.” Lashing out at those who willfully don’t pay taxes, Jaitley said, “We’ve lived through last 7 decades in India under impression that if avoidance could be done of Govt revenue,there wasnt anything immoral. That was considered to be commercial smartness. Some people were visited with very serious consequences.” He also hoped that “India that we foresee in next future decades will be an India where voluntary compliances will have to increase.” Speaking at inauguration of Professional Training of 68th Batch of IRS (C&CE) Officers, Jaitley emphasized on the need to lower the level of taxation.

To assuage market fears, Jaitley on Sunday said there is no move to impose long-term capital gains tax on share transactions, an issue investors are hugely touchy about. The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dropped a hint on increasing taxes on capital markets and the need for all sections, including market players, to contribute to the national exchequer. “The speech (of the Prime Minister) has been misinterpreted (by a section of the media) that this is an indirect reference to the fact that there could be a long-term capital gains (tax) on security transactions. This interpretation is absolutely erroneous,” Jaitley said on the sidelines of Digi Dhan Mela.

He expressed hope that demonetisation will help increase government revenue and lower fiscal deficit, leading to higher expenditure on defence and rural infrastructure. With the junking of the old high-value currency, the parallel economy has become part of the formal system, which leads to higher accountability and taxation that boost economic growth and transparency, he said at the launch of Digi Dhan Mela here. He illustrated this point by saying that shifting towards less cash economy will help bridge fiscal deficit and bring about improvement in rural India.