Discoms recover Rs 3000 cr till mid-December post notes ban

The collection of power distribution companies across the country increased by a whopping Rs 3,000 crore post demonetisation till December 15, according to government data.

“Distribution companies collections increased by more than Rs 3,000 crore from November 10 to December 15, 2016 compared to last year,” the data showed.

The Ministry is of the view that this will help achieve affordable tariffs.

The Power Ministry had launched UDAY scheme for revival of the debt stressed power distribution companies last year in November. The scheme is expected to turn around these utilities by 2019, which would eventually help in increasing demand of electricity and boost the sector.

According to statement, North Bihar Power Distribution Company saw a 204 per cent increase, NESCO in Odisha saw a 251 per cent increase, APDCL in Assam saw a 97 per cent increase and TANGEDCO in Tamil Nadu saw a 97 per cent increase in revenues.

Besides, the power generation grew by 8.53 per cent to 93.23 billion units (BU) in November as against 85.90 BUs in same month year ago.