Disappointed at multi-tiered approach of GST: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. (Photo: IE)

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed disappointment at the multi- tiered approach of Goods and Services Tax (GST), although calling it a unique game changing opportunity. She had earlier welcomed the indirect tax system saying that it was a “must have” economic reform and that some of the anomalies in certain sectors can be corrected post rollout. “GST is a unique game changing opportunity, let’s not squander it by a complex tax structure. Very disappointed at multi-tiered approach,” Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet today.