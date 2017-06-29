  3. Disappointed at multi-tiered approach of GST: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Disappointed at multi-tiered approach of GST: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed disappointment at the multi- tiered approach of Goods and Services Tax (GST), although calling it a unique game changing opportunity.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2017 4:44 PM
GST, Biocon Chairperson, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Goods and Services Tax, multi tiered approach of GST, approach of GST, GST news, latest news, latest updates Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. (Photo: IE)

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed disappointment at the multi- tiered approach of Goods and Services Tax (GST), although calling it a unique game changing opportunity. She had earlier welcomed the indirect tax system saying that it was a “must have” economic reform and that some of the anomalies in certain sectors can be corrected post rollout. “GST is a unique game changing opportunity, let’s not squander it by a complex tax structure. Very disappointed at multi-tiered approach,” Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet today.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top