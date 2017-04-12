DIPAM seeks advisers for PSUs’ listing

DIPAM did not elaborate on the size of the IPO in these companies.

The government plans to list North Eastern Electric Power Corp, MSTC and four defence PSUs, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, said the Department of Investment and Public asset Management (DIPAM) on Tuesday, inviting proposals from merchant bankers and legal advisers to assist in the proposed transactions.

The other defence PSUs to be listed are Mishra Dhatu, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Bharat Dynamics. DIPAM did not elaborate on the size of the IPO in these companies. Prospective merchant bankers could submit their bids by May 2, while legal advisors could do so by May 3. With the listing of central PSUs virtually coming to a standstill due to reasons varying from indecisiveness of administrative ministries to market volatility, the government has now set itself stiff time-bound targets for listing of central PSUs. According to the procedures outlined by DIPAM on February 17, a profitable PSU would have to list on the stock exchanges within 165 days, after the administrative ministry is on board for the plan.