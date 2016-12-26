Digital sops may boost online insurance buys

Even though there is no official estimate, annual online premium payments could be approximately R2,000 crore, according to Alok Bhatnagar, co-founder of EasyPolicy. (Source: PTI)

Even though online purchases of insurance policies were not even 1% of the R4.63-lakh crore gross premium collected by the industry in FY16, the government’s move to incentivise such purchase of new policies from public-sector insurers holds promise for future, analysts said.

To popularise cashless transactions, the Centre announced a slew of measures on December 8: state-run insurance firms would provide a discount/credit up to 10% of the premium in general insurance policies and 8% in new life policies of LIC sold through the customer portals, in case the payment is made through digital means. Even though there is no official estimate, annual online premium payments could be approximately R2,000 crore, according to Alok Bhatnagar, co-founder of EasyPolicy.

Before the new incentives for digital premium payment, it was estimated that this will rise to R20,000 crore over the next five-six years. Now, some analysts say, the figure could jump to that level or even higher in 2017 itself, a paradigm change.

As Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India allows insurance network service providers (the draft is already under out), the digitisation process will likely accelerate, they add.

As per IRDAI data, online sale of health insurance policies contributed 2% of total health insurance premium in FY16. In life insurance last year, online sales contributed 0.52% of individual new business premium.

In FY16, the life insurance industry recorded a premium income of R3,66,943 crore while non-life insurance industry underwrote total direct premium of R96,379 crore. Even though LIC and non-life insurers dominate the insurance space, their online sales are lagging behind that of private peers. “There are no clear figures available but market estimate is that online insurance is primarily led by private insurers. The share of pure online play for public-sector insurers will not be greater than 15% of the total online market currently,” said Bhatnagar.

It will take much longer for online sales to pick up in India, said Pavanjit Singh Dhingra, CEO of Prudent Insurance Brokers. He doesn’t see any threat from direct online sales to insurance agents in the near future.