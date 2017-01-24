Digital payments: Panel recommends levy of cash transaction tax on Rs 50,000 and above deals

The Committee, headed Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, also recommended abolition of merchant discount rate (MDR) to make digital payments cheaper than cash. (Reuters)

Give tax incentive and subsidies to boost digital transactions, but levy a banking cash transaction tax on cash transactions of Rs 50,000 and above, a chief ministers’ committee on digital payment said in its interim report to prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The Committee, headed Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, also recommended abolition of merchant discount rate (MDR) to make digital payments cheaper than cash. The panel also suggested that there should be no retrospective taxation on merchants doing digital transactions.

Key reccomendations of the panel

-Tax incentives be extended to micro ATMs, Biometric Sensors to encourage domestic production

-Tax refund for consumers using digital payment upto a certain proportion of annual income

-For Aadhaar Pay, Biometric (FP & Iris) sensors to be provided at 50% subsidy to all merchant points

– A subsidy of up to Rs 1000 be provided for smart phones for non-income tax assesses

-Aadhaar to be made primary ID for KYC

-All government sections like insurance, educational institutes, fertilisers, PDS, Petroleum etc to switch to digital payments