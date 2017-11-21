Digital payments boost: Centre turns to Google, WhatsApp, banks, insurers

(Source: PTI)

The government, under its multi-pronged strategy to popularise digital payments in the country, will now partner with banks, insurance companies and corporates like Google and WhatsApp for a pan-India promotion campaign covering all forms of media. Earlier this month, ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) secretary Ajay Sawhney held a meeting with the information and broadcasting secretary NK Sinha, where it was decided to set up a committee headed by director-general, DAVP, Esther Kar to finalise a pan-India promotion campaign covering all mediums. The committee also includes bankers, officials from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), MeitY and department of telecom (DoT), a source said. “All the stakeholders like banks, central ministries and departments, state governments, ministries, NPCI and private players (Google, WhatsApp, etc) will be roped in for a comprehensive ad campaign covering print, radio and TV for promoting digital payments. This campaign will have a common logo, signature tune and tagline. This will start from January 2018,” sources said. MeitY is also talking to the department of financial services (DFS) to rope in Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) for the promotion. Besides, DFS has been asked to to issue directions to all banks and insurance companies to promote digital payments with a focus on BHIM, Bharat QR code and Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS).

MeitY is already working on plans to make Bharat Interface for Money app, or BHIM, the single point for all mobile payments. This plan includes handsets coming pre-loaded with the application as well as having a nationwide single Quick Response (QR) code (Bharat QR) that will be integrated with the app and will be accepted by all merchants to enable a seamless country wide network for digital payments. On the content of the promotion campaign, another government official said that the plan is to incentivise the people about charges that are to be paid for making digital payments and the incentives being offered by banks, insurance companies and private players.