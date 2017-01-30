Digi Dhan Melas create awareness on cashless transactions: District Collector H Arunkumar

While reviewing developmental works at the Collectorate here today, Arunkumar sought support of banks, agencies of all apps in creating awareness about cashless transactions.

(PTI)

The Digi Dhan Melas, to create more awareness on cashless transactions, would be organised in East Godavari district with active involvement of banks and app companies, District Collector H Arunkumar said.

Such melas would be organised during the first or second week of February in the district, the Collector said directing departments to make necessary arrangements.

The Collector suggested government employees to seed their Aadhar numbers with active bank accounts for cashless transactions.

With regard to medical services, the Collector suggested that hospitals and diagnostic centres accept all cards for payment for medical services.

“Action will be taken if they failed to adhere to this instructions the directed the district health officer to issue suitable instructions to hospitals and diagnostic centres,” said Arunkumar.

While reviewing departmental activities, the collector suggested officials to arrange for LED lights in gram panchayats in a phased manner and to follow village drainage action plan for sanitation works.

He asked the gram panchayats to clear all pending power bills.