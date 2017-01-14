Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate petroleum awareness program on Monday

The program is an initiative of PCRA (Petroleum Conservation Research Association) along with other Oil & Gas PSUs under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. (PTI)

Minister of State(Independent Charge) for Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will on Monday inaugurate an awareness program for sustainable use of petroleum products. The program, Saksham 2017 (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), will be aimed to create awareness amongst masses towards judicious utilization and conservation of petroleum. It will also aim spread awareness about the use energy efficient appliances and switching to cleaner fuels. The program is an initiative of PCRA (Petroleum Conservation Research Association) along with other Oil & Gas PSUs under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The month-long program will target commercial vehicles owners and housewives, cooks on adopting simple fuel saving measures. “Saksham – 2017, is aimed to educate on various steps for fuel conservation through activities like Quiz Show, Saksham Asian Cycling Championship, Walkathons, concerts and other activities across the country,” a press release by petroleum ministry said. The program will also include essay and painting competition for students who will be rewarded in cash, kind, and foreign trips to Japan.