Demonetisation: Over 3000 notices issued, 86 crore new notes seized; official sources

Demonetisation drive by the government has brought out many skeletons out of cub-board. (IE)

Demonetisation drive by the government has brought out many skeletons out of cub-board. With each passing day we get to hear that Income Tax (IT) department has unearthed something hidden, in this context it is cash, jewelry or anything that is unaccounted for.

The IT department has detected undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 3,185 crore and seized Rs 428 crore in cash and jewellery since government has rendered Rs 500 and 1000 currency notes as piece of paper said official sources from the IT department.

You may also like to watch;

The source also says that over 3000 notices have been issued so far and Rs 86 crore in new notes have also been seized. Ever since the announcement of demonetisation on November 8, the IT department has conducted 677 search operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act and made a seizure of cash and jewellery the combined worth of which stands at around Rs 428 crore.

As many as 220 cases have been referred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) for money laundering and financial crimes. The authorities of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) are in constant coordination with banks and RBI for the purpose of investigation.

The field officers have been advised to coordinate with the local police to understand the operations of the black money post demonetisation.