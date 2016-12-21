Demonetisation double whammy for India Inc: Demand slows as input prices surge

Latest data revealed retail inflation touched a two-year low of 3.63% in November, while wholesale price inflation eased to 3.15% from 3.39% in October. (PTI)

Companies are going to face a potentially peculiar situation following demonetisation, if the recently released inflation data are any indication. While a demand slowdown following the cash crunch could force producers to either cut or hold prices, their input prices are tending to go up owing to rising global commodity rates.

Latest data revealed retail inflation touched a two-year low of 3.63% in November, while wholesale price inflation eased to 3.15% from 3.39% in October. However, the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Commodity Index, which tracks the movement of 19 major commodities, has advanced 11.1% in the past one year and 8.6% so far in 2016.

Pronab Sen, former chairman of the National Statistical Commission, told FE: “The demand slowdown following demonetisation should put a downward pressure on prices, while the increase in input prices due to rising global commodity rates will put an upward pressure on prices. And what the net effect will be is very difficult to predict now. But companies may have to recalibrate their (pricing) decisions accordingly.”

Key global oil-producing countries’ decision to cut back on output has already driven up crude oil prices. Also, although China’s appetite for raw materials has been strained since last year, a renewed focus on manufacturing (along with services) by the US under President-elect Donald Trump has only complicated outlook of global commodity demand. “As more firms shift from the informal to the formal sector following demonetisation, “there is also a risk that tax increases are passed to consumers,” Nomura’s Sonal Varma said.

This means the shocks or surprises will continue for companies, which have already resorted to cutting costs to maintain margins in times of subdued demand. A sample of 2,558 companies (excluding oil marketing companies, banks and financials) has revealed their net sales rose by only 4.8% in the July-September quarter from a year before, though net profits grew by 11.3%.

As such, even before demonetisation, consumer non-durables production dropped worse-than-expected 3% in October, down from 0.1% expansion in September, showed the index of industrial production (IIP) data.

The sector had witnessed the marginal expansion in September after 10 straight months of contraction. Also, consumer durables output rose just 0.2% in October (albeit on an unfavourable base), compared with 13.9% in the previous month despite the festive demand.

With demonetisation expected to have hurt the informal sector (which accounts for roughly 45% of the country’s GDP) more, rural demand may continue to suffer some more time even if the country harvests a better kharif crop after two straight years of drought through 2015. Already, vehicle sales across categories hit a 43-month trough in November. Hit by cash crunch, some consumers, especially in rural areas, are also deferring purchases.