Demonetisation: Cash crunch over, RBI lifts cap on withdrawals from ATMs

Banks may, at their discretion, impose their own operating limits, as was the case before November 8, when the government withdrew legal tender on old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. (PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday removed all limits on cash withdrawals from current accounts, cash credit accounts, overdraft accounts and ATMs. The withdrawal limit on savings accounts, however, remains at Rs 24,000 in a week.

Banks may, at their discretion, impose their own operating limits, as was the case before November 8, when the government withdrew legal tender on old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

In a notification addressed to all scheduled commercial banks and co-operative banks, RBI said, “Further, banks are urged to encourage their constituents to sustain the movement towards digitisation of payments and switching over of payments from cash mode to non-cash mode.”

On January 16, the central bank had raised the limit on cash withdrawals from current accounts, cash credit accounts and overdraft accounts to Rs 1 lakh per week from Rs 50,000 earlier. The limit on withdrawals from ATMs had also been enhanced to Rs 10,000 per day per card from Rs 4,500 earlier.