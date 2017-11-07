Demonetisation anniversary: Manmohan Singh lands in Gujarat to hard questions from Vijay Rupani, Himanta Biswa

Rupani, taking to Twitter, asked 5 questions to Singh.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday posed a number of questions to ex PM Manmohan Singh who was in Gujarat to address a gathering on demonetisation anniversary. Rupani, taking to Twitter, asked 5 questions to Singh. “Gujarat extends a warm welcome to Dr. Manmohan Singh. People of Gujarat are also keen to ask him a few questions. #SpeakUpMMS (sic),” Rupani tweeted.

Here are the 5 questions Rupani asked Singh:

– Will Dr. Manmohan Singh apologise for policy paralysis, development stagnation & rampant corruption during 10 years of UPA?

– Being an economist shouldn’t Dr. Manmohan Singh have supported GST, which benefits every Indian?

– Why do Dr. Manmohan Singh, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and UPA have an anti-Gujarat mindset?

– Dr. Singh, please apologise to people of Gujarat for stalling work on Narmada Dam for 10 year. What sinister motives guided you?

– Sir, kindly also ask him why Dr Manmohan Singh has deprived Gujarat and Assam from its legitimate Oil royalty

Earlier, Singh slammed Narendra Modi government for the decision to demonetise high-value currency notes last year. Speaking at a public gathering, Singh said that far from being anti-black money day, 8th November was a black day for the Indian economy. “Tomorrow we mark one year since the disastrous policy was thrust on the people of our country,” Singh said in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Slamming the Centre, Singh said that nowhere in the world has any nation taken “such a drastic step that swept off 86% of the currency”.

He also pointed out that demonetisation as a coercive step to promote the less-cash economy. “To promote less cash economy coercive steps like Demonetisation are ineffective,” Singh said. “I repeat what I said in the Parliament, this was organised loot and legalized plunder,” Singh said.