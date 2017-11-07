Demonetisation anniversary LIVE: Narendra Modi faces Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh onslaught on note ban

Demonetisation anniversary Live: One day to go for the completion of one year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-debated move to scrap Rs 500 and 1000 notes.

Demonetisation anniversary Live: One day to go for the completion of one year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-debated move to scrap Rs 500 and 1000 notes. Opposition parties led by Congress is observing November 8 as ‘Black Day’. BJP will counter opposition’s charges by marking the day as ‘anti-black money day’. While Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have led Congress’ charge, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and PM Modi himself have hit back at the Opposition over these issues. The issue of demonetisation has become a key one for BJP and Congress in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

1:36 PM: One of the important objective of demonetisation was to make India a less cash economy and thereby reduce the flow of black money in the system. The reduction in currency in circulation from the base scenario reflects that this intended objective has been met, FM Jaitley said.

1:33 PM: Watch- BJP’s new ad-video about demonetisation anniversary

Watch how corrupt politicians lost as the nation won after demonetisation. #DemoWins pic.twitter.com/fUDvxv1nR4 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 7, 2017

1:29 PM: When the country is participating in “Anti-Black Money Day”, a debate was started that whether the entire exercise of demonetisation has served any intended purpose. This narrative attempts to bring out positive outcomes of demonetization in short-term and medium-term with respect to stated objectives.

1:25 PM: RBI has reported in their Annual Accounts that Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) of estimated value of Rs.15.28 lakh crore have been deposited back as on 30.6.2017. The outstanding SBNs as on 8th November, 2016 were of Rs.15.44 lakh crore value. The total currency in circulation of all denominations as on 8th November, 2016 was 17.77 lakh crore.

1:22 pm: This Government took decisions and implemented the earlier provisions of law in a well-considered and planned manner over three years to meet the objective of fight against black money. These decisions span from setting up of SIT to passing of necessary laws for foreign assets to demonetisation and to implementation of GST.

1:19 pm: Immediately after taking up responsibility in May 2014, this Government decided to fulfil the wish of the people in tackling the menace of black money by constituting SIT on black money.

Nobody opposed principle of the demonetisation, everybody has opposed functioning of demonetisation: Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena #DeMoDangal pic.twitter.com/G1FEuh2zZm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 7, 2017

11:16 PM: Our country is aware that how even a direction from the Supreme Court on this issue was ignored by the then Government for number of years. Another example of lack of will to fight against black money was the delay of 28 years in implementation of Benami Property Act, FM Jaitley said.

11:14 PM: We, the Indians, were forced to live with this attitude of “chalta hai” with respect to corruption and black money and the brunt of this attitude was faced particularly by the middle class and lower strata of society. It was a hidden urge of the larger section of our society for a long period to root out the curse of corruption and black money; and it was this urge which manifested in the verdict of people in May 2014, FM Jaitley said.

1:11 PM: November 8, 2016 would be remembered as a watershed moment in the history of Indian economy. This day signifies the resolve of this Government to cure the country from “dreaded disease of black money”, FM Jaitley said.

1:08 PM: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written a Facebook post ‘A Year After Demonetisation”.

1:05 PM: 8th November was a black day for our economy and indeed our democracy, says Former PM Manmohan Singh in Gujarat.

1:03 PM: Tomorrow we mark one year since the disastrous policy was thrust on the people of our country: Manmohan Singh in Ahmedabad.

1:00 PM: No where in the world has any nation taken such a drastic step that sweeped off 86% of the currency: Manmohan Singh

12:57 PM: I repeat what I said in the parliament, this was organised loot and legalized plunder, says Manmohan Singh

12:54 PM: PM: This twin (Demonetisation and GST) blow is complete disaster for our economy, it has broken the back of our small businesses, says Manmohan Singh

12:50 PM: We had to run for Chinese imports at the cost of Indian jobs: Manmohan Singh on Demonetisation & GST

12:46 PM: The fear of tax terrorism has eroded the confidence of Indian business to invest: Manmohan Singh

12:42 PM: In 1st half of 2016-17 India’s imports from China stood at Rs 1. 96 Lakh Crore. In 2017-18 it increased to Rs 2.41 Lakh Cr: Manmohan Singh

12:38 PM: I can proudly say that we lifted 140 million people out of poverty: Manmohan Singh

12:35 PM: Unprecedented growth of imports by over Rs 45,000 Cr, a 23% increase in a yr,can be attributed largely to demonetisation,GST, says Manmohan Singh