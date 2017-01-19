Demonetisation: 3,81,000 consumers and more than 21,000 merchants have won prizes worth Rs 60.9 crore at Digi Dhan melas

As per government’s efforts there have been a massive encouragement towards cashless transactions in order to drive out hard cash from the system which had so many menaces involved along with it. (PTI image)

Seems that the drive for demonetisation have started to deliver it’s pay offs. As many as 3,81,000 consumers and more than 21,000 merchants have won prizes worth Rs 60.9 crore at Digi Dhan melas.

What is Digi Dhan mela

As per government’s efforts there have been a massive encouragement towards cashless transactions in order to drive out hard cash from the system which had so many menaces involved along with it. The Digi Dhan mela is a kind of initiative by the government in places where there are lesser penetration of information via mainstream media or the internet.

Why prizes

Eversince government had announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 currency notes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance ministry had from time to time said that there will cash incentives for those who embrace digital mode of transaction. This way there will be awareness spread among the masses so that more and more people switch to digital mode of transaction.

States like Madhya Pradesh have scheduled Digi Dhan mela in series at various towns and cities from January 19 till March 9. Meanwhile the state of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to go cashless during its one day digi dhan mela on January 20.