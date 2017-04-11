Demand for senior professionals rises 30% in March

Demand for senior professionals grew by over 30 per cent in March even as overall hiring rose marginally by just 1 per cent, says a report. (Reuters)

Demand for senior professionals grew by over 30 per cent in March even as overall hiring rose marginally by just 1 per cent, says a report. According to TimesJobs.com’s RecruiteX, demand for senior professionals with over 20 years of experience went up by over 30 per cent, while those with 10-20 years and 0-5 years of experience saw a 3 per cent increase in recruitment activity in March.

Only, demand for professionals with 5-10 years of experience registered a 4 per cent drop during the month. “Led by a business-friendly government and corporate India’s expectation of policy stability over the next 10 years, organisations are gearing up for growth, which is reflected in the increased demand for senior managerial talent,” Times Business Solutions Head of Strategy Nilanjan Roy said.

Roy further noted, “Whenever organisations get ready for growth, we have seen a marked increase in demand for senior managerial talent. We do not see such demand for senior profiles in the case of ordinary replacement hiring”. Sector-wise, healthcare was at the top during the month, followed by consulting services and real estate.

Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Indore were the best performing cities, the report said. Among metros, Chennai was the only one to see a 8 per cent rise in hiring activity during March, while no other metros witnessed growth with Delhi NCR posting the highest drop of 8 per cent, it added.