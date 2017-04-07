Delhi-NCR tops list of office space leasing in Jan-March quarter

Leasing activity was led by the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) with a share of 19% of total transacted space, followed by Mumbai (18%) and Bangalore (18%), accounting for over almost 55% of the transaction activity across leading cities. (Reuters)

Delhi-NCR topped the list of office space leasing in the January-March quarter, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai, a report by property consultant CBRE said. The report also said that this quarter was also one of the strongest first quarters witnessed in past several years on office space take-up.

“Steady occupier interest resulted in quarterly leasing activity touching approximately 8 million sq. ft., rising by about 8% on an annual basis. Leasing during the quarter was mainly led by Delhi NCR (National Capital Region), Bangalore and Mumbai accounting for almost 55% of the transaction activity, followed closely by Hyderabad. As compared to the previous year, Chennai and Pune witnessed a rise in space take-up in Q1 2017, largely on account of sustained occupier interest,” CBRE said in a statement.

Leasing activity was led by the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) with a share of 19% of total transacted space, followed by Mumbai (18%) and Bangalore (18%), accounting for over almost 55% of the transaction activity across leading cities. Amongst the Delhi-NCR region, Gurgaon continued to drive the leasing activity. While Mumbai witnessed a decline in leasing activity during the quarter with new supply coming into Airoli, Goregaon, Kurla and Andheri. Thane and Navi Mumbai account for more than 45% of total transaction activity. Hyderabad and Pune remained impressive in terms of leasing activity by registering an increase on quarterly basis.

The report further added that office transaction activity continued to be driven by IT/ITeS corporates, garnering a 37 per cent share in the overall space leased during the quarter.

The India Office MarketView Report – Q1, 2017 also said that in line with the trend observed over the past several quarters, office space take-up was dominated by small and medium-sized transactions (<50,000 sq ft) accounting for almost 90% of all transactions.

The report indicated that the office space leasing will remain firm going forward as a significant quantum of space is expected to be released in the decentralized locations of leading cities over the next few quarters. RERA and REIT’s will continue to have a positive impact on the market.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman –India South East Asia, CBRE said, “The commercial real estate market in India continues to exhibit strong performance. We have begun the year on a strong note, with key markets recording significant office space demand. Despite global uncertainties, the various policy initiatives (RERA, GST, Infrastructure Status for Affordable Housing) coupled with a robust infrastructure development roadmap, is making the country an attractive destination for corporates looking to start up or expand operations in the country. The emergence of smaller cities for corporate expansion is also contributing to the overall growth of the segment.”