Delhi Metro to sell 550 2BHK and 3BHK flats to public, applications open in May

For the first time ever, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing 550 flats for public in New Delhi’s Janakpuri and Okhla area as part of its housing scheme. Hoping to earn at least Rs 500 crore, the DMRC is expected to launch this scheme in May this year, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Around 460 flats are being built in Janakpuri and 90 in Okhla area, allottment for which will be based on the basis of a draw. The newspaper quoted a senior DMRC official who confirmed that two plots near Okhla and Janakpuri (west) metro stations have been identified. People can apply as soon as the scheme opens.

DMRC is constructing 2BHK and 3BHK flats that will cost between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.20 crore, brochures for which will be released next month with an application form to book a flat. TheDMRC promises to deliver the flats by 2019.

The report further added that 15 per cent of the total flats will be reserved for the economically weaker section. Till now Delhi Metro has only constructed residential apartments for its staff in Shastri Park, Yamuna Bank and Pushp Vihar.

The official further added that once booking amount will not be refunded if name of a person does not appear in the final list and price list will not be altered

The company has also decided to come up with a commercial complex near Jantar Mantar where they will rent out space for offices.