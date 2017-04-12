Delhi Metro to offer 550 housing units to public by May

This will be the first time that DMRC, under the ministry of urban development, will be building housing units for the public. (PTI)

In line with the Indian Railways’ plan to monetise its land banks across the country under its station-redevelopment plan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to come up with a housing scheme in the national capital by May. This will be the first time that DMRC, under the ministry of urban development, will be building housing units for the public. Till now, it has built three societies — Yamuna Bank, Pushp Vihar and Shastri Park — for its employees. In addition, DMRC has societies in Civil Lines, Vishwavidyalaya, Dwarka Mor, Subhash Nagar and Rithala, albeit built by developers.

Around 550 units will be offered on a lottery basis and will include 2-BHK and 3-BHK units at Janakpuri and Okhla — similar to the way the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) offers houses. The metro operator is targeting to give possession to applicants within two years of launching the scheme in May 2017. Applicants who don’t get an allotment would be refunded in case their name does not come up in the draw.

The estimated cost of 2-BHK units may be around `60 lakh and that of 3-BHK units could be Rs 1.2 crore, fetching DMRC a total of Rs 500 crore. The plan, as per reports, was conceptualised last year.

Around 15% of the units may be offered to the economically-weaker section of the society.

The transporter is also planning to come up with a business complex near Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. DMRC had earlier tried to offer space inside metro stations for commercial space, such as eateries and stores, though it has received lukewarm response.