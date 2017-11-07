Delhi government to set up 70 world-class skill centres in 2 years

The Delhi government has around 36,000 vacancies and I have written to the Lt Governor to direct the agencies concerned to start recruitment drives, he said. (PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced setting up of 70 world-class skill centres in Delhi, saying his government will take every step for employment generation amid a “wavering economy” hit by demonetisation and GST. The new skill centers will be completed in the next two years and will have the capacity to train 70,000 students, Kejriwal said at a job fair organised at Thyagraj Stadium here. At present, the economy of the country is passing through a challenging phase, he said and added that job opportunities in the private and government sectors are on the decline. “The economy is wavering… It is passing through a challenging phase following demonestisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. We will work for creation of maximum job opportunities for the youth,” he said. The chief minister said the new skill centres will be based on the model of the one developed by the Delhi government with the help of Singapore in Vivek Vihar. “By August next year, 25 of the new centres will be completed… Each centre will have the capacity to train 1,000 students,” he said. Kejriwal said his government will promote trade and industry in the national capital to boost employment.

The Delhi government has around 36,000 vacancies and I have written to the Lt Governor to direct the agencies concerned to start recruitment drives, he said. Delhi’s Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said the -two day ‘Rozgar Mela’ is expected to provide jobs to 11,500 youths. “Around 75 companies are participating in the job fair. There are about 11,500 vacancies of different nature for which registrations are being done,” he said. This is the second job fair organised by the Labour department. Around 12,000 youths were given jobs at a similar event held two years ago, he added.