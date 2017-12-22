Delhi government not in favour of e-way bill mechanism, says Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government was unlikely to implement the e-way bill mechanism under the Goods and Services Tax as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said the AAP dispensation was not in favour of the new system. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi government was unlikely to implement the e-way bill mechanism under the Goods and Services Tax as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said the AAP dispensation was not in favour of the new system. Addressing representatives of GST Support Market Committees, Sisodia said the e-way bill system violates the ‘one nation, one tax’ concept, for which the GST was envisioned. “In the GST Council meeting, we have said the Delhi government is not in support of e-way bill. It is in violation of the ‘one nation, one tax’ concept,” he said. He said that if traders in the city say they may face problem due to e-way bill, the Delhi government will not implement it.

According to officials, the e-way bill system, which is scheduled to be launched in the country from February 1, is for intra-state movement of the commodities under the GST. They said it will be applicable to the goods worth above Rs 50,000 and are bound for sale beyond 10 km. This system will give powers to tax officials to check the e-way bill code at any point during the transportation.