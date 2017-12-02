Delhi Development Authority plans massive digitisation drive

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to undertake a massive digitisation drive, its vice chairman said in a statement released today. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to undertake a massive digitisation drive, its vice chairman said in a statement released today. Under the project — “DDA Digital Services: Computerized Management System for Decision Support and On-line Public Services (including Grievances Redressal) System (CMS)” — the DDA will network its 22 departments and 60 Field Offices, and undertake capacity building for its 5000 officials to provide citizen services, Vice Chairman Udai Pratap Singh said at a meeting with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, according to the release.

The DDA would use social media to improve interaction with customers, promote digital payments and establish state- of-the-art record rooms, the statement said. The DDA also planned to establish nearly 22 public facility centres and 27 Internet information kiosks at SDM Offices to provide information services, it added. To facilitate this, DDA released its Request-For-Proposal (RFP) Notice yesterday to invite technical proposal from top IT firms, the release said.