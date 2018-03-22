Delhi Budget 2018: Key things to expect

Education received 24 percent of the total outlay in last budget.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will today present the Delhi Budget 2018-19 in the state assembly. The budget is likely to be focussed on issues related to education, health, electricity, and transport. On Wednesday, the state government came out with its first Outcome Budget 2017-18. This budget breaks down the schemes and programmes implemented by the government and how these benefited the people. On March 19, Delhi’s Economic Survey was presented in the assembly. The survey has pegged the size of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at Rs 6.86 lakh crore for 2017-18, which is at a growth rate of 11.22 percent over the last fiscal. Here are key expectations from the Delhi Budget 2018:

Education

Education has been the priority area of the Delhi government and even the Outcome Budget informed that all projects related to education, higher education, and training and technical education were completed up to 70 percent by December 2017. Although 19 new school buildings have been made against target of 20, only 19 of 54 model schools have become functional. Education received 24 percent of the total outlay in last budget. The budget 2018 will move towards the same goal of imparting education to all and may increase budgetary allocation.

Health

Almost 76 percent of the government’s projects were on track on 643 indicators in health, according to the Outcome Budget 2017. However, government’s pet programme of mohalla clinics moved on slow pace last year. Even work related to completion of hospitals was on a slow track. Only 59 clinics out of planned 1,000 during the fiscal were functional. The government needs to move much faster from what it has been doing up till now. Rs 5,736 crore were allocated for health care last time.

Water and Sewerage

In the 20 projects Delhi Jal Board performed well lagged only in 16 percent of the indicators till December 31, according to the Outcome Budget. More than 4 million gallons per day of water were saved by plugging the leaks by DJB. About Rs 31 crore were disbursed each month as subsidy to 4.5 lakh consumers who used less than 20,000 litres. Rs 2,107.9 crore were allocated for water sector in last budget.

850 CCTV cameras were scheduled to be installed at important locations in Delhi, but not even a single camera has come up.