Delhi budget 2018: Arvind Kejriwal government allocates nearly Rs 14,000 cr for education sector

The Delhi government today allocated Rs 13,9997 crore, which is 26 per cent of the total budget, for the education sector in the budget for 2018-2019 fiscal which was presented in the Assembly here today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2018 4:17 PM
A total of 1.2 lakh cameras will be installed. (PTI)

The Delhi government today allocated Rs 13,9997 crore, which is 26 per cent of the total budget, for the education sector in the budget for 2018-2019 fiscal which was presented in the Assembly here today. In the budget for the financial year 2017-2018, 23.5 per cent of the total budget amount was allocated for the education sector. Installation of CCTV cameras in school buildings, self-defence training for girl students, promotion of sports in schools and setting up of a world-class skill centre are among the big-ticket promises made by the the AAP government in today’s budget proposal. Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Rs 175 crore will be allocated for installation of CCTV cameras in school buildings. A total of 1.2 lakh cameras will be installed.

“The government has allocated Rs 10 crore for self-defence training of girl students in Delhi and Rs 20 crore has been allocated for promotion of sports in schools,” he said, and also announced allocation of Rs 315 crore for setting up a world-class skill centre in the national capital to train the youth in getting jobs.

