Delhi begins drive to raise awareness on cashless economy

In its efforts to raise awareness on cashless economy and mobile banking apps, the Delhi unit of BJP today deployed ten improvised vehicles that will move around the city informing people about the benefits and usage of such systems.

BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju, general secretary Arun Singh and Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari launched these vehicles at a function here.

“People are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cashless economy because it will encourage transparency (in financial transactions) and remove corruption,” Jaju said.

These vehicles are modified e-rickshaws fitted with audio visual equipments promoting the Prime Minister’s speeches and other promotional material.

The party leaders and workers also greeted Jaju on the occasion on his 59th birthday.