Deepak Parekh gives Narendra Modi government’s reforms drive a big thumbs up

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which slumped to a three-year low of 5.7% in the April-June quarter, will improve in the coming months on the back of economic reforms initiated by the government, Deepak Parekh, chairman of housing finance company HDFC, said on Monday. He also expects private investments, which is crucial to the country’s growth, to revive soon. “Private investments has not started, but I see green shoots happening. The public investment is massive – look at the road projects, look at affordable housing. The NCLT is going to draw money into sick companies, which will generate jobs and spur growth,” Parekh said at a conference in Mumbai. Referring to the expressions of interest received by the resolution professional for the stressed assets that have been admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), he said that there are multiple EOI for most of the companies. “The private sector, instead of doing greenfield projects, they are buying sick companies.”

Terming the 5.7% GDP growth in the first quarter as an aberration caused by the impending introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, Parekh said that he was certain India’s GDP rate will improve going forward. “Our macro fundamentals are strong. I have never seen such good macro fundamentals. I am very confident that with the bank recapitalisation and the other steps that the government has taken, India’s GDP rate will improve,” Parek said, adding that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expecting a GDP growth of 6.8% in the current year.

Last week, the government unveiled the `2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan, which includes issue of recapitalisation bonds worth `1.35 lakh crore, while the rest will be raised through budgetary allowances and fundraising by the banks from the capital markets. “It is a monumental decision by the government. They have given enough money for two years. It will help the banks to recapitalise, write-off some loans and lend,” Parekh said. Speaking about the insurance sector in the country, he said that there are likely to be some consolidation. “I feel there are far too many insurance companies. So, consolidation is also going to be on the cards. You will see consolidation because I do not know if so many companies can survive in the market,” he added.