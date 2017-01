A surge in iron ore exports and rebound in POL has seen YTDFY17 volumes go up 7.5% (Reuters)

There was good news for India’s Major Ports (MPs) in December, with cargo growing 14% y-o-y, as against last year’s average of 7.7%—demonetisation has clearly had limited impact on overall volumes. A surge in iron ore exports and rebound in POL has seen YTDFY17 volumes go up 7.5%

y-o-y. This growth was driven by ports on both the West (9%) and East coasts (5.9%).