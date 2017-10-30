Deadline for filing July GSTR-2, GSTR-3 extended; Find out new dates

Finance Ministry on Monday said that the government has extended the last date for filing GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 for the month of July.

To “facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers”, the Finance Ministry on Monday said that the government has extended the last date for filing GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 for the month of July to November 30 and December 11 respectively. The Ministry of Finance tweeted on Monday afternoon about the decision. In a series of tweets, the Finance Ministry said: The decision to extend the last date has been taken to facilitate about 30.81 lakh taxpayers and a notification in this regard will be issued shortly.

Last week, to give respite to traders and businessmen, the government had waived penalty on the delayed filing of initial GST returns for the months of August and September. As per the data with the GST Network (GSTN), a huge chunk of businesses file their returns after the expiry of the due date. While only 33.98 lakh July returns were filed till the due date, the number has now gone up to 55.87 lakh.

Earlier, the dates for filing GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 for the month of July were October 31 and November 10 respectively.

According to the ministry, the total revenue of GST paid under different heads stood at Rs 92,150 crore till October 23. The total CGST revenue of the government is Rs 14,042 crore, SGST revenue is Rs 21,172 crore and IGST revenue is Rs 48,948 crore, the Finance Ministry tweeted. The IGST revenue, which consists of Rs 23,951 crore of IGST from imports in September 2017, is Rs 48,948. The compensation cess of the government stood at Rs 7,988 crore, of which Rs 722 crore is from imports in September 2017, the Finance Ministry said.