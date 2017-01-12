Deadline extended for companies to get registered: Labour Ministry

The move by the Ministry comes in the backdrop of its top priorities which include job security, wage security and social security to the employees. (Reuters)

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has extended the deadline by three months for companies and other commercial establishments to get registered with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation.

“We are asking those companies or commercial establishments to come forward and get registered (with EPFO). Now, we have given the deadline to March 31, 2017 (from earlier December 31, 2016)”, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Secretary, M Sathiyavathy told PTI here.

“The companies may be operating for three years or five years or even more than that (without registration). We are asking them to come forward and get registered or else they may be prosecuted (for not registering)”, she said. The move by the Ministry comes in the backdrop of its top priorities which include job security, wage security and social security to the employees.

“This government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pro-poor. Our primary responsibility and top priority is to give job security, wage security and social security to employees.”