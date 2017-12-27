DDA Housing Scheme 2017: Why 600 allottees surrendered flats

“The flats which have been returned are located in Narela and Siraspur. People say that the size of the flats is too small,” a senior official from DDA said. (Representative image: PTI)

Allottees have surrendered around 600 of the 12,000 flats sold under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) housing scheme 2017, citing the small size of the facilities, but also reflecting a waning interest in DDA flats that used to be coveted properties once. “The flats which have been returned are located in Narela and Siraspur. People say that the size of the flats is too small,” a senior official from DDA said. According to the housing scheme, the these flats have areas ranging from 33 square metres to 35 square metres. The official said these flats will now be offered to the people who are on the waiting list. DDA had launched the scheme on June 30 with 12,072 flats, of which 87 were high-income group (HIG) flats and 404 two-room middle-income group (MIG) flats. The remaining 11,197 are one-bedroom lower-income group flats (LIG) and 384 janta flats. The last date to submit applications was August 11. However, following a poor response from the public, the DDA extended the deadline for the 2017 housing scheme by a month, till September 11. In a bid to attract more buyers for the scheme, the DDA had also relaxed the forfeiture clause as banks were not giving loans due to it. DDA had introduced the forfeiture clause, penalty ranging from 25% to 100%, in a bid ensure that only serious buyers applied under the scheme. According to officials, DDA sold close to around 90,000 forms for the scheme, of which around 46,675 applications were received while 46,080 applications were found eligible for the draw for 12,617 units.

For the LIG category, the registration fee was Rs 1,00,000 while for the MIG and HIG flats, Rs 2,00,000 was charged. Of the total 12,072 flats, most are in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola, while 10,000 unoccupied flats are from a 2014 housing scheme, which were returned for being too small. The cost of the flats varied from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 1.44 crore. For its last housing scheme, which was launched in September 2014, DDA had offered 25,034 flats — EWS, LIG, MIG, HIG, Janta flats and one-room apartments, ranging in price from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore. The scheme had received a whopping over 10 lakh applications. Last month, the land-owning agency had announced that it would launch a new housing scheme offering 21,000 flats of different categories around July next year.