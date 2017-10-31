Core sector growth rises 5.2% in September, highest since April; Coal, petroleum refinery strongest

India’s core sectors grew by 5.2% in September, the highest growth rate since April, on account of robust performance of coal, petroleum refinery and electricity segments. (Image: Reuters)

India’s core sectors grew by 5.2% in September, the highest growth rate since April, on account of robust performance of coal, petroleum refinery and natural gas segments, official data showed today. Core infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity — showed an expansion between 0.1% and 10% in the month of September, lifting the growth of core sector to 5.2% from previous months 4.9%, and last year’s 4.4% in the same month.

The highest growth was registered in the coal sector, which posted 10.6% growth year-on-year, followed by petroleum refinery at 8%, natural gas at 6.3% and electricity at 5.2%. The fertiliser sector, like previous months, posted a decline of 7.1% year-on-year. The steel sector which showed a slowdown in the month of August posted a rebound and grew at 3.3% as compared to 3%.

Cumulatively, the eight core sectors in April-September recorded a growth rate of 3.3% as against 5.4% in the same period a year ago, but up from previous month’s 3%.

Healthy growth in key sectors has a positive impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as these segments account for about 41% to the total factory output. The industrial production, which grew a meagre 1.2%, bearing the brunt of a dismal show of the manufacturing sector, made a remarkable comeback at 4.3% in August. Last month, eight core sectors grew by 4.9%. However, crude oil, fertiliser and cement recorded a slowdown. In the month of September, crude oil sector showed a little growth at 0.1%.