Considering metro railways as financially impracticable, government set to tighten norms to appraise proposals from states

With raising concerns over the huge amount of capital involved in the metro rail projects and the impact of which directly affects the central government, the Union Urban Development (UD) ministry has planned to tighten the norms for appraising proposals of metro rail constructions by states. As reported by the Hindustan Times, while the proposals for metro railway construction in Tier I and Tier II cities across the country, like Chandigarh, Patna, Kanpur, Varanasi and Kochi are yet to get the central government’s nod, the nodal agency for sanctioning the projects will be strictly analysing all proposals.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, even as the Delhi metro is used by the maximum number of consumers in the country, it is yet to achieve brreak-even. According to government sources, other metro railways operating across the country are running at loss with the Mumbai Metro Line 1 costing the government a loss of about Rs 1 crore daily.

Stating that appraisals will be given only to projects where construction of metro is of the utmost necessity, like in cities with increasing public transport fleet, the government has declared that it will approve projects which ensures a return of 14 % on investment. The previous norm was to allow projects with 8 % financial internal rate of return (FIRR).

While metro railway construction project stays for 100 years, with the implementation of the current norms the appraisals will be considering 30-40 years span to assess its current net value. As reported by Hindustan Times, Urban Development secretary Rajiv Gauba has set a deadline of one month to finalize the new norms.