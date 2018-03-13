Confidence booster for Modi: Job creation doubles in July-September

Barring construction, the remaining seven sectors witnessed a positive change in terms of job addition.

In a major boost to the job creation efforts launched by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, job creation has more than doubled in key eight sectors in the latest quarter, said a survey. Eight key sectors added 1.36 lakh jobs on net basis in July-September quarter, more than double of 64,000 jobs added in the previous quarter, Quarterly Employment Survey released by Labour Bureau said. The eight sectors are manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurant, IT or BPO, education and health. Barring construction, the remaining seven sectors witnessed a positive change in terms of job addition.

The Modi government has been under intense criticism from the opposition in and out of Parliament for some time now over its alleged inability to create adequate number of jobs for the country’s youth. The latest spike in job numbers should bring a little sigh of relief for the government.

According to the survey, 89,000 jobs were added in the manufacturing sector (maximum out of 8 sectors) as against a loss of 87,000 jobs was seen in April-June quarter of 2017. Education sector added 21,000, transport 20,000 jobs. Trade 14,000, health 11,000, accommodation & restaurant 2,000 and IT/BPO 1,000 jobs respectively. Only construction sector reported subdued numbers due to seasonal activities as well as festivities, the survey reported. Out of 1.36 lakh, female employees accounted for 74,000 and male workers 62,000.

An addition of 64,000 jobs over the April-June quarter in th eight sectors of the economy accounted for the lowest rate of job rise in the last three quarters. All the set ups with 10 or more employees were covered in the Labour Bureau survey. Manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, accommodation and restaurant, IT or BPO, education and health account for nearly 81 percent of the net total employment of units, with ten or more workers (Organized sector) in Sixth Economic Census.