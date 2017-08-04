Cochin Shipyard IPO subscribed 76 times on final day of bidding

Investors bid for 258.21 crore shares of 3.39 crore shares on offer. (Image: PTI)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cochin Shipyard saw robust demand from investors on Thursday with the offer getting subscribed by 75.98 times on the third and final day of the bidding. Investors bid for 258.21 crore shares of 3.39 crore shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) bid for 105.31 crore shares, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) bid for 143.68 crore shares of the 49.74 lakh shares reserved for them, bidding 288.87 times. Retail investors bid for 9.18 crore shares of the 1.60 crore shares reserved. Cochin Shipyard has priced its initial public offering (IPO), aimed at raising Rs 1,468 crore, with a price band of Rs 424- 432. The shares have a face value of Rs 10.

Employees and retail investors are given discount of Rs 21 per equity share. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds for setting up of a new dry dock within the existing premises of the company, international ship repair facility at Cochin Port Trust area and for general corporate purposes. Cochin Shipyard is the largest public sector shipyard in India in terms of dock capacity and fully-owned by the government.

The ship repair dock of Cochin Shipyard is one of the largest in India and enables to accommodate vessels with a maximum capacity of 125,000 DWT. The company caters to clients engaged in the defence sector in India and clients engaged in the commercial sector worldwide. In addition to shipbuilding and ship repair, Cochin Shipyard also offers marine engineering training.