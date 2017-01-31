Coal scam: Setback for ex CBI director Ranjit Sinha, Supreme Court rejects plea to modify order

In an earlier order, the apex court had asked a special investigation team to probe allegations of ‘abuse of authority’ by former CBI director Ranjit Sinha. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to modify its earlier order that asked a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations of “abuse of authority” by former CBI director Ranjit Sinha to scuttle investigation and inquiries in the coal block allocation cases.

A bench led by Justice M B Lokur said that the order has already been passed last week after senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sinha, said that the the diary entries cannot be considered as cogent material for probe.

“The apex court is one. This order was passed after the order in the alleged Sahara-Birla payoff case was given by another bench of the court. This order should not have been passed and, therefore, I am seeking a modification of that order,” Sinha’s counsel argued.

The apex court last week said that a prima facie case was made out for probe into the abuse of authority by Sinha as the apex court-appointed panel headed by M L Sharma, a former CBI special director, had prima facie indicted the former CBI chief. It had set up a SIT under the chairmanship of present CBI director Alok Verma and had asked senior advocate R S Cheema, the special public prosecutor for coal scam cases, to assist the CBI director and his team on legal issues related to the scam.

The bench on Monday also directed the CBI to file chargesheets without unnecessary delays in coal scam cases in which probe has been completed by February and expeditiously take pending approvals from competent authorities in other cases.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Common Cause, sought clarification from the bench whether the newly-appointed apex court panel, headed by incumbent CBI director, will look into the preliminary enquiries (PEs) that have been closed after initial investigation.

He alleged that the PE was closed in the case of Sasan project, in which even the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had said that diversion had resulted in Rs 29,000 crore loss to the state exchequer.

“The new SIT should see whether the matter requires further enquiry or not. Closing the matters at PE level is not sufficient,” Bhushan said.

“Let the new CBI director take charge. The new SIT will look into everything,” the bench told Bhushan after perusing the CBI’s status report on pending coal scam cases.

The apex court also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to expedite the proceedings in the coal scam cases and posted the matters for further hearing on February 20.