Coal scam: SC flays CBI, asks SIT to submit status report on ex chief Ranjit Sinha

Flaying the CBI for slow progress in investigating the coal block allocation scam, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the special investigation team (SIT) to submit a status report on its investigations into the allegations of abuse of authority prima facie committed by former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha to scuttle the coal scam probe. “A status report with regard to investigation conducted by the SIT with respect to Ranjit Sinha, former Director of CBI, be filed in a sealed cover within four weeks,” a three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Common Cause, argued that several months have gone by since the SIT was formed and it should be asked to submit a report on its investigation.

The apex court also asked the CBI Director to finalise the eight pending cases related to the coal scam on or before January 15, 2018 as both special public prosecutor and senior advocate RS Cheema and Bhushan argued that there was no logic to keep the “politically sensitive cases pending.” Bhushan told the bench that the CBI has not expedited investigation in several coal cases despite direction from the apex court in January this year. He also requested the bench to take the plea filed by an NGO raising the issue of alleged diversion of coal from the block allotted to Reliance ADAG’s Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh.