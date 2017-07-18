  3. China approves over 400 bn yuan worth of fixed asset investment projects in H1

China approves over 400 bn yuan worth of fixed asset investment projects in H1

China's National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner, said on Tuesday it approved 463.8 billion yuan ($68.58 billion) worth of fixed-asset investment projects in the first half of 2017.

By: | Beijing | Published: July 18, 2017 8:34 AM
china, china economy, china news, china latest news, china investment In June alone, it approved projects worth 29.6 billion yuan, a commission spokesman said in a regular briefing in Beijing. (Reuters)

China’s National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top economic planner, said on Tuesday it approved 463.8 billion yuan ($68.58 billion) worth of fixed-asset investment projects in the first half of 2017. In June alone, it approved projects worth 29.6 billion yuan, a commission spokesman said in a regular briefing in Beijing. In the first half of last year, China approved projects worth 461.6 billion yuan.

China’s economy grew a better-than-expected 6.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, leaving headroom for policymakers to home in on goals to defuse financial risks.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top