Chennai Metro Rail: Big boost for Tamil Nadu infrastructure, state to take up Rs 89,000 cr phase II project

In what could be a big boost to the state’s infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to take up phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project, envisaging a cost of Rs 88,897 crore.

The government is planning to extend the Metro rail line by another 108 km under this phase and is seeking financial help of the German government-owned development bank KfW, chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami informed the state assembly on Wednesday.

A detailed project report has been prepared for the three Metro rail corridors under the new phase. The state government has given the policy clearance and the project is now awaiting the Centre’s clearance, he said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2018. This extension will provide improved access to public transport for a dense population comprising predominantly industrial workers to move towards the Central business district of the city for work.

Chennai’s Metro rail project comprising the phase I stretch of 45 km has seen the commencement of passenger services on the 21-km elevated stretch from Koyambedu to St Thomas Mount and from Little Mount to Chennai Airport.

The 9-km extension of the corridor I from Washermenpet to Thiruvotriyur/Wimco Nagar is under implementation at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.

Chennai Metro has been planned in a manner that it integrates with other forms of public transport, including buses and suburban trains.