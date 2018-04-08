CGST Mumbai zone mops up Rs 72,509-crore revenue till February

The Mumbai zone of the Central GST Commissionerate has mopped up revenue of Rs 72,509 crore till February this year, tax officials said.

The Mumbai zone of the Central GST Commissionerate has mopped up revenue of Rs 72,509 crore till February this year, tax officials said. The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which harmonises all central and sales levies, was implemented by the government from July 1 of last year. The Mumbai zone consists of 11 tax payers commissionerates including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigarh, Bhiwandi and Belapur, among others. The Mumbai city has four zones – West, East, Central and South. The total revenue collection from the zone from July last year to February stood at Rs 72,509 crore, they added.

Among the 11 commissionerates, the highest collection was from Mumbai-East at Rs 19,405 crore between July 2017 and February 2018, GST Commissioner (Mumbai East) Vijay Risi said. The Mumbai-South zone collected Rs 15,351 crore, while Mumbai-Central’s revenue stood at Rs 13,812 crore in the eight months. The collection from Mumbai-West zone was Rs 6,581 crore in the same period, a senior tax official said. CGST collection of Thane zone was Rs 2,931 crore, while Belapur netted Rs 4,106 crore, he said.

These revenue figures refer to the collection of GST by the central GST offices in Mumbai. The figures for March CGST collection from the zone will be known by April-end, the official said. Meanwhile, in order to help tax payers from the Mumbai zone file GST returns, the Central GST authority of the area has set up a return filling facility (RFF). The facility is functioning at GST Seva Kendra, GST Commissionerate of Mumbai (East) at Parel, central Mumbai, since February on a pilot basis.

The facility, which provides free service to tax payers, has been been rolled out in partnership with the Western Indian Regional Council (WIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Explaining the reason for starting the facility, Risi, said, “Our analysis shows that tax payers were not able to file returns because of high cost of filing returns, non-availability of computers, Internet and in some cases, due to lack of understanding of law and procedures.” He said as per data, only 69 per cent of the tax payers are filling returns across the country due to high cost and lack of infrastructure, necessitating such a window.

This facility provides tax payers with computers and Internet to help them file returns, under the supervision of GST officials, he added. It can handle up to 50 returns every day and between 500-1,000 in a month. Risi said initial response to the facility has been lukewarm, but expressed hope that more number of tax payers will use this unit going ahead. He said efforts are being made to create awareness about return filing facility. Officials are also sending SMSes to non-filers to improve awareness.