‘Centre’s fiscal deficit must be 3% for FY18-20, 2.5% by FY23’

The country’s average general government debt is as much as 28 percentage points higher than similarly-rated emerging market peers, the report said. (Reuters)

The Centre should aim for a fiscal deficit of 3% of GDP for three straight years starting the current financial year itself and gradually reduce it to 2.5% by 2022-23 and partner states in adhering to fiscal discipline, the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee has recommended.

While recommending replacing the 13-year-old Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act that saw many amendments since inception with a new Debt and Fiscal Responsibility Act, the panel stressed that outstanding public debt could be curbed by raising the share of growth-inducing expenditure and trimming revenue deficit to just 0.8% by 2022-23 from 2.3% in 2016-17.

It has suggested a ceiling for general government debt (both Centre and states) of 60% of GDP by 2022-23. And within this overall limit, a ceiling of 40% should be adopted for the Centre and 20% for the states. While the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio was 49.4% in 2016-17, states’ stood at 21%, it said.

The report keeps debt, along with fiscal deficit, at the centre of fiscal management principles, moving slightly away from the current practice of targeting only fiscal deficit, said analysts.

The panel’s recommended fiscal deficit for 2017-18 is lower than the Centre’s budgeted target of 3.2%, although the government intends to lower it to 3% from the next fiscal. The report of the panel, headed by NK Singh, was submitted to the government in January but was made public on Wednesday. The report says the Centre’s revenue deficit-to-GDP ratio needs to drop steadily by 0.25 percentage point each year until it reaches 0.8% in FY23.

The panel, however, suggested an “escape clause” from fiscal deficit target under exceptional circumstances — including overriding consideration of national security, acts of war, calamities of national proportion and collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and incomes — but restricted the slippage to only 0.5 percentage point a year (although one of the panel’s members and current Reserve Bank Of India governor Urjit Patel has favoured just 0.3 percentage point relaxations).

It also said if there is a sharp increase in real output growth of at least 3 percentage points above the average for the previous four quarters, fiscal deficit must drop by at least 0.5 percentage point below the target. Similar to the escape clause, this buoyancy clause can be invoked by the government after formal consultations and advice of the Fiscal Council, it added.

The Fiscal Council, mooted by it, will be tasked with preparing multi-year fiscal forecasts for central and general government, firming up a debt and fiscal sustainability analysis that makes projections on key fiscal indicators and providing an independent assessment of the Centre’s fiscal performance and compliance with targets set under this Act, among others. It will comprise a chairman and two members — all experts who will be outside the government. They will have a four-year tenure each, with no extension.

The report said given the fact that states collectively run a revenue surplus, their low debt relative to their share in total government expenditure, and their track record of collectively securing fiscal prudence, the panel recommend that states be allowed to maintain their debt GDP ratios at FY17 levels through fiscal consolidation in the form of a steady but modest reduction in the primary and fiscal deficits over an eight-year time frame. However, they still need to cut their fiscal deficits by 16 basis points a year from 2.98% in 2016-17 if they want to achieve the current debt-to-GDP ratio of 21% again in 2024-25.

CEA puts dissent note on targets

Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, who was also a member of the panel, had a dissent note on the basic architecture of the committee’s recommendations. He called the three targets set by the committee — stock (debt-GDP ratio), flow (fiscal deficit-GDP ratio) and composition (revenue deficit-GDP ratio, with revenue deficit defined as current expenditure less current revenues) — a problem. This is because, he said, multiple targets force policymakers “to aim too many, potentially inconsistent objectives and analytical frameworks, running the risk of overall fiscal policy being difficult to communicate for the government and comprehend for market participants, and the risk of the government not achieving any of its goals”. Also, the targets are questionable. The debt-to-GDP ratio target of 60% for general government and the fiscal deficit target for the centre are arbitrary; the revenue deficit target of the centre is set at an extremely precise 0.8% of GDP for 2022-23.