Centre of excellence for E-Mobility set up by ARAI

With the government upping the ante in the electric mobility space and automotive makers working on their electric vehicle strategies, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has set up a Rs 100-crore Centre of Excellence in E-Mobility to help the Indian automotive industry transition from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles. For the first time, ARAI is also creating a platform for start-ups in the e-mobility space at the CoE for E-Mobility.

ARAI Director Rashmi Urdhwareshe said the CoE for E-Mobility was conceptualised under the FAME-India scheme with the department of heavy industries. It will offer technical support and advisory to the industry from concept, to development to testing, validation and certification for the entire electric vehicle range from two-wheelers to buses. “Until now, we have been followers when it comes to automotive technology and e-vehicles gives us a change to be creators of technology,” she said.

The level of discussion and rapid changes that have taken place in the electric mobility space have made them create this centre so that gaps in the e-vehicles ecosystem can be plugged, Urdhwareshe said. There is no luxury of longer time for development of electric vehicle technology, so there is a need to establish simulation-based development with hardware-in-loop and software-in-loop to develop products to accelerate product development which will be provided by the CoE, she said. There will be testing of infrastructure, skills training and regulatory support at the centre.

For the first time, ARAI will be offering support to start-ups as it is felt the start-ups will be playing an important role in the e-mobility space, she said.