Centre approves building of 78,500 more homes in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala

Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation also asked the states to gear up and submit proposals regarding construction of affordable houses. (Reuters)

The Centre today approved construction of over 78,500 more houses for urban poor in three states – Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal – with an investment of about Rs 2,955 crore. With this, the total number of houses approved for construction for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), launched in June last year, has crossed 15 lakh mark to reach 15,48,846.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) also asked the states to gear up and submit proposals regarding construction of affordable houses for achieving the target of “Housing for All” in urban areas by 2022.

HUPA Secretary Nandita Chatterjee conveyed this message during a meeting of the Central Screening and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) here.

“During the meeting, the HUPA Ministry approved construction of 78,703 affordable houses for the benefit of Economically Weaker Sections in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal with an investment of Rs 2,956.32 crore,” an official release said.

The central assistance of Rs 1,180.54 crore has been approved for construction of these houses.

The Ministry today approved construction of 52,336 houses in Tamil Nadu, 21,285 in West Bengal got and 5,082 in Kerala.

The total investment for construction of 15,48,846 houses, approved so far, is Rs 82,708 crore with central assistance of Rs 21,125.36 crore.

The latest approval of 52,336 houses in Tamil Nadu entails an investment of Rs 1,942.24 crore with central assistance of Rs 785.04 crore.

With this, the total number of houses approved for Tamil Nadu under PMAY (Urban) has gone up to 2,26,572 with an investment of Rs 8,144 crore and central assistance of Rs 3,461 crore.

West Bengal, which got 21,285 more houses in the latest approval, will get an investment of Rs 861.62 crore with central share of Rs 319.27 crore.

With this, total number of affordable houses approved for the state has increased to 1,44,016 with an investment of Rs 5,835 crore and central assistance of Rs 2,168 crore.

For Kerala, the Ministry today approved construction of 5,082 houses for the benefit of urban poor with an investment of Rs 152.46 crore and central assistance of Rs 76.23 crore.

Total number of houses approved for the state so far has gone up to 22,467 with an investment of Rs 755 crore and central assistance of Rs 363 crore.