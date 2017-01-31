Central government should focus on tax laws: Deepak Parekh

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said the objective of demonetisation is laudable but its success is anybody’s guess. (Reuters)

The central government should have focussed on Income Tax than on demonetisation, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) Chairman Deepak S Parekh said here on Monday. Participating in a discussion held here, Parekh, noting the lack of clarity in income and corporate taxation, said the central government must have concentrated on Income Tax laws as it would have been more fruitful in repairing the economy instead of demonetising 500/1,000 rupee notes. The event was held as a part of 2nd KS Narayanan Oration-2017.

However Parekh said the objective of demonetisation is laudable but its success is anybody’s guess. He added that Indian economy would grow inspite of the several issues.

According to him, the four drivers of growth are government investment, private consumption, exports and private spending. He said the reduction in interest rates will increase public investment in equity through mutual funds.

Earlier, on January 14, commenting on the note-ban, Parekh had said the biggest advantage for homebuyers will be lower interest rates, transparency and no large cash payments.

He also expressed hope that many developers will now move towards affordable homes. “Demonetisation has been a game changer and was part of a bigger plan of the government. It also ensured that smaller home developers got formalised. The Indian economy has been resilient to the change as anticipated earlier and needs to move forward from demonetisation which was used to oust black money,” Parekh was quoted as saying at an event titled Remonetise India – A Citizens Pledge.

“There is a deep conviction that India will emerge as a much stronger force after demonetisation. The biggest advantage for homebuyers will be lower interest rates, transparency and no large cash payments and thus, we also hope that many developers now move towards affordable homes,” Parekh said.

(With inputs from PTI)