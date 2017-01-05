Central Board of Direct Taxes signs three more ‘Advance Pricing Agreements’, reaches 120 in total

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has signed three more unilateral Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs). (Reuters)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has signed three more unilateral Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs), which takes the total count to 120.

The three APAs signed pertained to the Engineering Goods and Shipping sectors of the economy. The international transactions, covered in these agreements, include intra-group services and support services. With this, the total number of APAs, entered into by the CBDT, has reached 120, which includes seven bilateral APAs and 113 Unilateral APAs.

A total of 56 APAs (four bilateral APAs and 52 unilateral APAs) have been entered into in the current financial year till date. The CBDT expects more APAs to be concluded and signed in the near future.

The APA Scheme was introduced in the Income-tax Act in 2012 and the “Rollback” provisions were introduced in 2014. The scheme endeavours to provide certainty to taxpayers in the domain of transfer pricing by specifying the methods of pricing and setting the prices of international transactions in advance.

Since its inception, the APA scheme has evinced a lot of interest from taxpayers and that has resulted in more than 700 applications (both unilateral and bilateral), being filed in just four years.

The progress of the APA Scheme strengthens the Government’s resolve of fostering a non-adversarial tax regime.

The Indian APA programme has been appreciated nationally and internationally for being able to address complex transfer pricing issues, in a fair and transparent manner. The approach and functioning of the officers in the APA teams have been appreciated and acknowledged by the industry in India and abroad. (ANI)