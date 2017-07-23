Central Board of Exercise and Customs officials unhappy with Bengal’s e-way bill

The e-way bill system is creating problems to the trade for being a process working in isolation, he said. (Image Source: CBEC website)

Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), the nodal national agency for administering customs and GST, was unhappy with West Bengal’s introduction of e-way bill system without waiting for it being launched by the Centre across the country. “West Bengal is one of the two states in the country which has already introduced the e-way bill. We have urged the state to keep the procedure on hold until it is rolled out by the Centre and across the states,” a CBEC official told PTI. The e-way bill system is creating problems to the trade for being a process working in isolation, he said.

However, the official said, CBEC cannot dictate the state government to withdraw it as it is the state subject. In GST regime, a document called e-way bill, or electronic way bill, is required to transport any good worth more than Rs 50,000. E-way bill would be rolled out after infrastructure is ready to employ RFID chips and QR codes to ensure that monitoring of movement of goods does not bring back inspector raj and slow down traffic on highways. GST is supposed to ensure speedy movement of trucks and goods.