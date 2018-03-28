CBEC extends refund facilitation fortnight till March 31

The CBEC has extended the GST refund facilitation fortnight by two more days till March 31 to settle pending refund claims.

The CBEC has extended the GST refund facilitation fortnight by two more days till March 31 to settle pending refund claims. The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has been observing a refund sanction fortnight from March 15-29 during which most of the refund claims which were pending due to errors committed while filing the GST returns and where exporters came forward with requisite documentation have been settled, it said.

In order to facilitate further sanction of refunds, CBEC has decided to extend the ‘Refund Fortnight’ and keep open all the Customs field formations on March 29, 30 and 31 even though these are holidays/non-working days, a Finance Ministry statement said.

“Government is keen to ensure that all the exporters get their refunds sanctioned at the earliest and, therefore, requests the exporters to avail this opportunity to settle their refund claims if not done as yet,” the ministry added.