CBDT identifies 67.54L tax non-filers for FY15

In a veiled warning to potential tax evaders to come clean, the income tax department on Thursday said it has identified 67.54 lakh non-filers of tax returns for FY15. While the government urges all taxpayers to disclose their true income and pay taxes, the tax department would continue to pursue the non-filers vigorously till all the high-potential non-filers are covered, the department said in a statement.

“The income tax department has conducted the fifth cycle of data matching which has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who have carried out high-value transactions in FY15, but did not file returns for the assessment year 2015-16,” it said.

The information relating to the identified non-filers has been made available in the ‘Compliance Module’ on the e-filing portal of the department. The information would be visible only to the specific PAN holder when they log into the e-filing portal at https.//incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The PAN holder will be able to respond electronically.

The Non-filers Monitoring System was rolled out for identification of non-filers with potential tax liabilities. Data analytics identified non-filers about whom specific information was available in the annual information report, central information branch and tax deducted/collected at source databases.