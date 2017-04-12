CBDT, corporate affairs ministry tie up to provide PAN to firms in a day

CBDT also said that under the FATCA it has received queries from financial institutions regarding regarding the revised time lines for completing due diligence. (Express Photo)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a policymaking body of the income tax (I-T) department, on Tuesday said that it has tied up with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) to issue permanent account number (PAN) and tax deduction account number (TAN) in one day for newly-incorporated companies. Till March 31, 2017, 19,704 newly-incorporated companies were allotted PAN in this manner. During March 2017, of the 10,894 newly-incorporated companies, PAN was allotted within four hours in 95.63% cases and within a day in all cases. Similarly, TAN was allotted to all such companies within four hours in 94.7 % cases and within a day in 99.73% cases, CBDT said in a statement.

Additionally, CBDT also said that under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) it has received queries from financial institutions regarding regarding the revised time lines for completing due diligence. “The financial institutions are advised that all efforts should be made by the financial institutions to obtain the self-certification. The account holders may be informed that, in case self-certifications are not provided till 30 April 2017, the accounts would be blocked, which would mean that the financial institution would prohibit the account holder from effecting any transaction with respect to such accounts,” CBDT said in a separate statement.

It added that the transactions by the account holder in such blocked accounts may, thereafter, be permitted once the self-certification is obtained and due diligence completed.