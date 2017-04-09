‘Cable-stayed bridge in Goa will be inaugurated before January 26, 2019,’ says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari also said the Goa government and Centre are examining the possibility of connecting Goa’s airport with the waterways to ferry tourists to their hotels once they land in the coastal state. (PTI)

Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the cable-stayed bridge across Zuari river in Goa would be inaugurated before January 26, 2019. “The bridge would be completed by December 19, 2018 and will be ready for inauguration before January 26, 2019,” Gadkari said after reviewing its work along with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He said the bridge will have two towers on it, which will be a major tourist attraction. “This bridge will be (an) attraction for the international and domestic tourists who visit the coastal state,” said the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, Gadkari also said the Goa government and Centre are examining the possibility of connecting Goa’s airport with the waterways to ferry tourists to their hotels once they land in the coastal state.

“We want to examine the possibility of linking the airport with waterways. Once (a) tourist arrives in Goa, he can be taken through cable car to the waterways (and) from there he can travel to his hotel,” Gadkari said.

Moreover, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar today said the state government may undertake feasibility study for cable car introduction in the coastal state as part of comprehensive mobility plan.

“Cable car is a new concept. We will examine it. Once the concept is introduced you have to conduct feasibility study,” Parrikar told reporters in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of new parallel bridge on Zuari river, 15 kms from here.

Parrikar said though the cable car is a good concept, it (the concept) requires independent corridor to be built.

“You need proper space to install the poles on which the cable car will run. We are examining the possibility,” he said.

The work on eight lane cable-stayed bridge has already begun which will run parallel to the existing facility (bridge).

The Chief Minister said, “state government is working on comprehensive mobility plan for Goa which includes multiple modes of transport.”

“The public transport system in Goa is in a mess. The buses ferrying passengers are over-crowded and they operate only when there is rush hour. They don’t operate when the number of passengers is less,” Parrikar said.

He said under the comprehensive mobility plan, the state government is intending to provide buses even during lean hours, which will operate even if there are not enough passengers.